Thursday 2 August 2018

Man found guilty of murdering two Dublin men in Co Louth

Dubliner Jason O'Driscoll

Eoin Reynolds

A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering two men in Co Louth six years ago.

A jury has found Jason O'Driscoll, with an address at Richmond Avenue in Fairview, Dublin 3, guilty of murdering Anthony Burnett (31) and Joseph Redmond (25) in Ravensdale, Co Louth, on March 7th, 2012.

Anthony Burnett

O'Driscoll had pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial in the Central Criminal Court.

The trial had heard that firefighters were called to a burning car in Ravensdale Forest Park shortly before 11 o'clock that night. The bodies of the two men were discovered inside the Volkswagen Golf they had stolen that morning. They died of gunshot wounds to their heads.

