Renato Gehlen pictured with his wife Anne Colomines, has been found guilty of her murder

A MAN has been found guilty of the murder of his French wife at their Dublin home almost four years ago.

Anne Colomines (37) was discovered with fatal knife wounds at the apartment on Dorset Square in the north-inner city on October 25, 2017.

Her husband, Brazilian national Renato Gehlen (39), claimed she had injured herself with the knife during a row.

However, today a jury found him guilty of the murder of his wife by unanimous verdict and accepted the State’s case that he displayed the “ultimate in toxic masculinity” when he stabbed her to death.

The trial at the Central Criminal Court heard evidence of how their marriage of five years had broken down and that the husband took to spying on his wife's computer to see who she was talking to online.

The prosecution had said that he "lost control" of his wife and their marriage and that, because he couldn't handle it, Gehlen stabbed her through the heart.

Prosecutor Shane Costelloe SC said Gehlen's actions that night were "the last roll of the dice" and amounted to "the ultimate in toxic masculinity by trying to regain what he saw as controlling the situation and him putting the final full stop at the end of their marriage, not her."

During the two-week trial Renato Gehlen sat with his head facing down and looking at the floor for most of the proceedings.

Evidence was given of how he told gardaí that they had a fight about "another man" and claimed that Ms Colomines had the knife.

Gehlen told his interviewers that he grabbed the knife because he didn't know if she was going to do something to herself and that he lost his balance and fell beside the bed.

Ms Colomines also fell with her husband claiming that she then used the knife to stab herself in the abdomen and in the middle of the chest.

The now convicted murderer also claimed that the incident was "50/50 blame on both sides" and that he "tried to make her stop".

However, in her evidence Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan said that, taking all the injuries together, it was "highly unlikely" that Anne Colomines stabbed herself to death.

In his closing speech to the jury Mr Costelloe also described Gehlen's claims as "nonsense" and that killing someone because they are humiliated by their wife seeing someone else was "not a defence" to murder.

"A woman who is happily sitting in her bedroom communicating on Facebook with her new boyfriend in what she sees as her future with him - whilst her husband seethes downstairs - that she decides to kill herself. It is patently nonsense," the prosecutor told the jury.

Several members of Ms Colomines family were in court to hear the verdict of murder being returned.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath thanked the jury for their service and exempt them from jury service for ten years.

Renato Gehlen now faces the mandatory life sentence.



