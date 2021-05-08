Man found guilty of murdering ex in front of daughter (6)

A Central Criminal Court jury has found a man guilty of murdering his former partner, whom he stabbed 19 times in front of their six-year-old daughter days after the child was placed in the custody of her mother by a court.

The jurors rejected Edmundas Dauksa’s defence that he had not been “fuelled with murderous intent” when he carried out the attack on the mother of two under a darkened archway during the middle of the day.

Instead the jury accepted the State’s case that the defendant had intended serious harm or death when he repeatedly “plunged” a 15cm blade into the body of the deceased.

Dauksa (51), with an address at Castletown Road in Dundalk, Co Louth, had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter for the killing of Ingrida Maciokaite (31) at Bridgewater Mews, Linenhall Street, Dundalk, Co Louth, on September 18, 2018.

Ms Maciokaite’s cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the chest and back, with contributory stab wounds to the face and neck. Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan testified that there were 10 separate stab wounds to the front of the deceased’s body and nine to the rear.

The most serious stab wound had been inflicted to the heart and three or four stab wounds had entered the lungs, she said.

The jury of seven men and five women found Dauksa guilty of murder by unanimous verdict. They had deliberated for three hours and 51 minutes over two days.

Following the verdict, Mr Justice Paul McDermott thanked them for their attendance throughout the case.

“These trials are not easy for the people who come in to judge them. I want to thank you very sincerely for your participation, more particularly in times where it is very difficult anyway to assemble,” he said.

Mr Justice McDermott exempted them from jury service for 10 years. He will hand down the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment on May 24 and remanded Dauksa in custody until that date.

The defendant made no reaction when the verdict was delivered.