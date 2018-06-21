Man found guilty of Hutch murder sentenced to 22 years in prison
Irish man James Quinn has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
State prosecutors had told his murder trial judge they wanted him jailed for the maximum 25 years for the murder of Gary Hutch and three years for illegal weapons possession.
But judge Ernesto Carlos Manzano sentenced him to only 20 years for murder - the minimum he could have got under Spanish law - and two years for the gun crime.
Lawyers for Quinn, 35, had announced they would appeal after jurors found him guilty of the two crimes last Friday after a four-day trial.
His defence lawyers had asked for the judge to sentence him to the minimum terms.
