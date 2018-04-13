Man 'forced to hand over €16k, struck with wedge hammer' during alleged aggravated burglary

A 27-year-old man has been sent forward for trial over an aggravated burglary in which a 65-year-old man was allegedly forced to hand over €16,000 after his house was raided.

Carlos Lawrence from Rosary Road, Marylands, Dublin 8 was charged with a burglary at Wainsfort Manor Grove, Terenure, Dublin 6 while in possession of wedge hammer on Dec. 13 last.

He had been remanded in custody in December and was served with a book of evidence when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday. Judge Miriam Walsh made an order sending him forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on April 27 next. His partner Catherine Dempsey, 25, from Michael Mallin House, Vicar Street, is also before the courts on the same charge but since their first hearing she had separate court appearances.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment. In Ms Dempsey’s case, bail was refused initially in the district court following objections from Garda John Walsh who had cited the seriousness of the case and fears she would attempt to evade justice or interfere with witnesses. However, bail terms were set in January by the High Court.

At a bail hearing, Garda Walsh alleged that on the night of Dec. 13 going into the following morning Mr Lawrence and Catherine Dempsey entered the man’s home by breaking glass in a rear patio door with a hammer. It was alleged an alarm was deactivated and they had their faces covered.

Garda Walsh had said it was alleged the man had been told “he would be knee-capped if he did not comply and his extended family was being watched”. The court heard that the man was struck in the face with a hammer and his phone was taken as well as €150 from his wallet. During the bail hearing, the court had heard that the 65-year-old man was allegedly forced to withdraw €1,200 from an ATM machine and then taken to the AIB branch in Rathgar to take out €15,000.

