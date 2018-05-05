Man forced boy (13) into sexual act after meeting him on gay dating app

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to four years in prison after he forced a 13-year-old boy into a sex act after the pair met online.

Ciaran Doherty, Glengad, Malin, Co Donegal, preyed on the teenager after the victim downloaded a gay dating app on his mother's phone.

Doherty travelled to meet the boy at his home while his mother had gone out for two hours. He was caught when the boy's mother arrived home early to find her son being forced to perform oral sex on him. Judge John Aylmer told Letterkenny Circuit Court he considered such an offence to carry a sentence of six years in prison. However, because of a number of mitigating factors, he reduced the sentence to four years, with the final 12 months suspended.

Doherty was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register after pleading guilty to the defilement of a child under 15 years on April 13, 2015. He showed little emotion when the sentence was passed but his mother and sister broke down in tears. The victim, who is now aged 16, sat at the back of the court with his mother. The court had heard how the boy had downloaded an app for the gay dating website Gaydar and created a profile.

The boy's mother had left him in her home with his siblings while she went out for a couple of hours with her partner. She gave the boy her mobile phone in case she needed to be contacted.

Garda Malcolm Hooks told the court how the boy downloaded Gaydar and created a fake profile on it, claiming that he was 19 years old. But in some of the other information he divulged, he had admitted he was younger. Within a short time, a meeting between the man and the boy had been arranged at the boy's home in another part of Donegal.

Gda Hooks said that when the boy was interviewed by specialist interviewers, he claimed the man forced him to give him oral sex.

