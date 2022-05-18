Man fined for drunken abuse on Dart train

A young man who hurled drunken abuse at passengers on a Dart train attempted to lunge at gardaí after he was arrested, a court has heard.

Kyle Doyle (20) was fined €200 when he admitted public order offences in the incident at a north Dublin train station.

Doyle, with an address at Peter McVerry’s Trust, Walkinstown, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí went to a disturbance at Kilbarrack Dart station at 7.10pm on March 6 last year.

Security said a group of men had been drinking and acting abusively to other passengers.

The court heard the accused was “continuously” abusive to the garda and security.

He was visibly intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.

When arrested and brought to Raheny garda station, he remained very abusive and aggressive and attempted to “lunge” at officers.

The accused had had a “difficult upbringing,” his lawyer said.

Judge Bryan Smyth made the fine payable forthwith, giving Doyle five days in prison in default.

The accused was already in custody on remand when he appeared in court.