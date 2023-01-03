| 9.1°C Dublin

Man fined after gardaí discover cannabis in garage

Swords District Court

Eimear Cotter

A Dublin man caught with cannabis after gardaí searched a business premises had dabbled very briefly in smoking the drug, a court has heard.

Gareth Lokko (31) was convicted and fined €200 by Judge Dermot Dempsey when he appeared before Swords District Court.

