Man fined after gardaí discover cannabis in garage

A Dublin man caught with cannabis after gardaí searched a business premises had dabbled very briefly in smoking the drug, a court has heard.

Gareth Lokko (31) was convicted and fined €200 by Judge Dermot Dempsey when he appeared before Swords District Court.

The defendant, with an address at Martello Road in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, admitted possession of cannabis on December 2, 2019.

Garda Kieran Moloney told Swords District Court that gardaí obtained a warrant to search the business premises of another individual.

Gda Moloney said Lokko was there at the time, and cannabis was found on the counter of the garage. The drug had a street value of €60.

Lokko admitted ownership of the drug and signed the garda’s notebook.

Lokko had 49 previous convictions, including a number for public order and drugs-related offences.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said this incident took place over three years ago and Lokko had dabbled very briefly in smoking cannabis.

Ms D’Arcy said Lokko had since completely stopped and was not taking any drugs now.

She asked the judge to be lenient, saying Lokko had co-operated with gardaí.