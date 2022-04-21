Man fined after drunken threat to burn ‘porkie’ garda’s car out

A labourer drunkenly abused gardaí, calling them “porkie pigs” and “f**king garda c***s” and threatened a garda that he would follow him home and burn his car out, a court has heard.

John Kelly (29) was on a Dublin street shouting up at a woman on a balcony and demanding his clothes back when gardaí arrived on the scene.

He had far too much drink, and didn’t remember much about his behaviour, his solicitor told a court.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted and fined Kelly €500.

The defendant, with an address at Mount Olive Road in Kilbarrack, admitted public drunkenness and threatening and abusive behaviour at the Carnegie Court Hotel, North Street, Swords on April 10.

Garda Gavin Martin told Swords District Court that gardaí were called to a domestic incident shortly after 11pm.

He said Kelly was standing outside the Carnegie Court shouting aggressively at a female on a balcony. The defendant wanted his clothes back, the garda said.

The defendant became aggressive towards Gda Martin when he tried to calm him down, the court heard, calling gardaí “f**king garda c**ts”, “porkie pigs” and “smelly bastards”.

Gda Martin said Kelly made several threats towards him, saying he wanted to meet him outside the garda station after he finished his shift.

Kelly also threatened to burn out the garda’s car and follow him home, the court heard.

Gda Martin said Kelly was highly intoxicated. He had to be restrained and was taken back to Swords garda station.

In the station, Kelly kicked out and was aggressive towards gardaí, telling the garda in charge at the station that he was a “big, baldy bastard” and a “f**king garda rat”, Gda Martin said.

The court heard that Kelly, a far of two including a baby, had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Kelly had apologised and was ashamed of his behaviour.

Ms D’Arcy said Kelly was a different man when sober, and this incident took place after he had been drinking for the first time in nine or 10 months.

Kelly had far too much to drink and had a very poor recollection of what had happened, the solicitor added.

Ms D’Arcy asked the judge to be as lenient as possible.

