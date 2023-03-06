| 4.8°C Dublin

Man fined after calling gardaí ‘rats’ when they confiscated his beer

Andrew Phelan

A MAN who called gardaí “rats” when they confiscated beer he was drinking on Dublin’s boardwalk crossed the Liffey and continued to shout insults at them from the other side of the river.

Leon Quirke (27) told one of the gardaí he was a “fat c**” in the incident.

