Man fined after calling gardaí ‘rats’ when they confiscated his beer

A MAN who called gardaí “rats” when they confiscated beer he was drinking on Dublin’s boardwalk crossed the Liffey and continued to shout insults at them from the other side of the river.
Leon Quirke (27) told one of the gardaí he was a “fat c**” in the incident.
Quirke, of Phibsborough Road, pleaded not guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.
He failed to appear for the hearing of his case at Dublin District Court, was found guilty in his absence and fined €200.
A garda told Judge Bryan Smyth he was on patrol at Eden Quay last May 16 when he came across a group of men including Quirke drinking cans from a box of Budweiser.
They were asked to leave, and the accused became highly aggressive to the gardaí when he realised the alcohol was being confiscated.
He called the officers “rats” and called the prosecuting garda a “fat c**t” a number of times.
When directed to leave, he crossed O’Connell bridge and continued to shout at the gardaí. He returned to the area, continuing to use bad language and was arrested.
Quirke had 97 previous convictions.