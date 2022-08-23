Man facing trial over child abuse imagery charges

A man is facing trial accused of possession and distribution of child abuse imagery.

Thiago Alves (33) had his case adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence after a new charge was brought against him.

Judge Bryan Smyth remanded him on continuing bail at Dublin District Court, to a date in September.

Mr Alves, a Brazilian national of Cabra Park, Cabra, was already charged with knowingly having child pornography in his possession at his home on October 4 last year.

He was further charged with knowingly distributing child pornography or facilitating activity under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act at a place unknown on June 4, 2019.

Detective Garda Tracy O’Reilly said she charged the accused before the court sitting and handed him a copy of the charge sheet.

She said Mr Alves replied “no comment” after caution.

Judge Smyth amended the original charge sheet to delete references to specific alleged child abuse imagery.

He extended bail to cover the new charge.

Defence solicitor Tony Collier asked the judge to vary bail conditions that had been imposed on a previous court date.

Mr Alves had been required to sign on at a garda station three times a week but the judge agreed to a request to reduce this to once weekly.

The court heard the prosecution was seeking an adjournment for service of a book of evidence.

Mr Alves was not required to address the court during the brief hearing and has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

Previously, the court heard he made no reply when originally charged.

Bail was granted with no garda objection.

Under conditions, Mr Alves had to stay at his home address, remain in the jurisdiction and surrender his passport and national identity card. He was not to apply for any other travel documents.