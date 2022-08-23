| 15.4°C Dublin

Man facing trial over child abuse imagery charges

Andrew Phelan

A man is facing trial accused of possession and distribution of child abuse imagery.

Thiago Alves (33) had his case adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence after a new charge was brought against him.

