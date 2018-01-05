Man facing trial charged with possession and distribution of child pornography at his home

A DUBLIN man is facing trial charged with possession and distribution of child pornography at his home.

Peter McDonagh (28) had the case against him adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence after he appeared in Dublin Distrct Court.

Mr McDonagh is charged with possession of child pornography images at his home at St Lawrence’s Road, Clontarf on January 18, 2017. He is also charged with a second count - of knowingly distributing child pornography at his home on a date unknown.

The charges are under Sections 5 and 6 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998. Garda Desmond McNally told Judge Alan Mitchell the defendant made no reply when he was charged and cautioned.

Judge Mitchell noted that the accused could be named in the media as there were no identifiable alleged victims in the charges. Garda McNally said the DPP was directing trial on indictment. Judge Mitchell said this meant the case would be dealt with in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when a book of evidence is ready.

The court heard the DPP was consenting to the accused being sent forward to the circuit court on a signed plea of guilty, if that arises. Mr McDonagh has not yet indicated how he intends to plead. Judge Mitchell assigned free legal aid after Ms Conlon made an application, saying the accused was not working,

Mr McDonagh did not address the court during the brief hearing.

