Man facing extradition over deaths of 39 people in back of lorry refused bail by High Court

A haulier alleged to be the “chief organiser” of a group involved in the trafficking of people into the UK, 39 of whom were found “dead in the back of a trailer” last October, has been refused bail by the High Court ahead of his extradition battle.

Ronan Hughes (40), otherwise known as Rowan Hughes, is wanted by UK authorities to face 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.









He was arrested by detectives from the Garda extradition unit at his bungalow in Silverstream, Tyholland, Co Monaghan last week, which appears to have been built to a “high specification” and was financed “without a mortgage”, the High Court stated on Thursday.

UK authorities allege that Mr Hughes was the “ringleader” of a group involved in the illegal transport of migrants into the UK. It is alleged that migrants were smuggled from Belgium in commercial trailers owned or operated by Mr Hughes and that Mr Hughes organised, paid for the travel and controlled the drivers.

He is alleged to have unlawfully killed 39 migrants who were found dead in the back of a trailer Grays, Essex on October 23 last. The eight women and 31 males from Vietnam, including two boys aged 15, are believed to have died from a lack of oxygen caused by being sealed within the container.

Mr Hughes was refused bail on Thursday, with the High Court holding that there was a “real and serious risk” of him absconding.

Refusing bail, Mr Justice Paul Burns said the wanted man enjoyed the presumption of innocence and there was an entitlement to bail.

But there were aspects of Mr Hughes’ evidence that “lacked credibility” and were “unconvincing”, such as his holding of a northern Irish driving license, the movement of vehicles from his premises and the knowledge, “or lack of knowledge” about the financial affairs of his business, the judge held.

Mr Justice Burns said the “deaths of 39 men and women in that container was a tragedy” which rightly attracted great “public revulsion” towards “whomever may be responsible”.

There was no doubt Mr Hughes was facing “extremely serious” charges concerning the deaths of 39 individuals and if he is convicted, he can reasonably expect to receive a significant custodial sentence, the judge said. The maximum sentence for manslaughter in the UK is life imprisonment.

Mr Justice Burns said the case against Mr Hughes “appears to be a strong one” although it was yet to be tested in a trial process.

In opposing bail, the Justice Minister placed significant emphasis on the fact Mr Hughes has operated an international haulage business with extensive contacts abroad. He has a business registered in Bulgaria, has a familiarity with ports and has a “history of smuggling”, the judge said.

The court heard that Mr Hughes has a number of previous convictions, including a conviction for smuggling €5 million worth of cigarettes into the UK in 2009, for which he received a 30 month sentence for evading excise duty "just shy of one million pounds”. This showed he had a propensity for “cross border illegal transport activity”, the judge said.

The court also heard that the Criminal Assets Bureau are currently investigating Mr Hughes’ activities. The CAB have seized a 2019 BMW X5 worth €108,000 and had “frozen” €210,000 in 33 bank accounts allegedly linked to Mr Hughes and his family.

Mr Justice Burns said the CAB investigation into Mr Hughes’s activities was “ongoing”. It appeared he has had access to substantial funds in the past, he said, and “may still do so”.

Despite his ties to the Republic of Ireland, Mr Hughes uses a northern Irish driving license and “he didn’t give any sufficient explanation for this”. Presumably, he provided “misleading” details and “false information” about his home address to get that license, the judge said.

Mr Justice Burns said previous correspondence between Mr Hughes’ solicitor and authorities north and south of the border were described as “cryptic” and it wasn’t clear what proposal “if any” was going to be made.

Mr Hughes had not sought to abscond since the date of the offences, which was to his credit. But he was only sought for questioning initially and he knew he could not be arrested until a warrant was issued, which “Mr Hughes accepted in the witness box”, the judge said.

He has now moved from being a person wanted for questioning to being a person wanted for prosecution, the judge said.

Objecting to bail on Wednesday, Detective Sergeant Jim Kirwan, who heads up the Garda’s extradition unit, said he believed Mr Hughes had a "serious case to answer” and was facing a maximum sentence of life imprisonment in the UK.

It was difficult to disagree with Det Sgt Jim Kirwan that Mr Hughes had the knowledge and “wherewithal” to flee through a port without anyone knowing, the judge said. The ports are still open at present and trucks are moving through them.

Mr Justice Burns noted that when asked when the appropriate time to flee was, Det Sgt Kirwan said “any time after getting bail”.

He said he did not consider the submission in respect travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 crisis to “carry much weight”.

Mr Justice Burns said he was satisfied that Mr Hughes was a “probable flight risk” and that there was a “real and serious risk” of absconding.

Even if Mr Hughes had not given evidence to the High Court on Wednesday - via video link from prison while wearing a face mask - Mr Justice Burns said he still would have refused bail.

Giving evidence via video link from prison, while wearing a face mask on Wednesday, Mr Hughes said he could recall telling his solicitor last October to contact the PSNI and gardaí “to let them know where I was … and that I was willing to cooperate”.

He said he had been living at his home address in Silverstream since that time and always thought it likely that a warrant would be issued for his arrest.

However, under cross examination from Mr Kennedy, Mr Hughes accepted that he hadn’t answered a public appeal for him to come forward with information, and that he had actually declined to do so.

Mr Hughes said he had been involved in the haulage business since 2009, but said he was not sure of the business’ turnover. “My accountant does all the paperwork”.

When pressed by Mr Kennedy, Mr Hughes said the turnover of his business for 2017 was “nearly 500k, 600k turnover, something like that”.

When asked if he made a substantial profit, Mr Hughes said “the haulage business isn’t very profitable”.

Mr Hughes agreed that he had had a large number of trucks over the years, that he would “buy and sell” trucks but in October, “I had four”.

When asked about his previous conviction for smuggling cigarettes, Mr Hughes said it was a long time ago, that he was the driver, that he collected the cigarettes in a trailer from Belgium but he didn’t go any further than Dover where he was apprehended.

When asked what prompted him to get a Northern Irish driving license, he said he was “not sure”.

When asked about his alleged “timeshare” in a villa in Florida, Mr Hughes said he had “looked into it but we didn’t go ahead” with the purchase.

