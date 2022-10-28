| 13.5°C Dublin

Man faces trial on handling charge for stolen Playstation network cards

Ladislav Kuzma (40) is charged with handling stolen property with an approximate value of €2,400. Stock image Expand

Eimear Cotter

A man allegedly caught handling stolen Playstation network cards has been sent forward for trial.

Ladislav Kuzma (40) received the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Swords District Court.

The accused, with an address at Kilbarron Road in Coolock, is charged with handling stolen property, specifically Sony Playstation network cards, with an approximate value of €2,400. The incident allegedly took place at the accused man’s home in Coolock on December 19, 2018.

A State solicitor said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Cephas Power gave the accused the formal alibi caution.

The judge also assigned defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy and one junior counsel on free legal aid. Judge Power ordered that a videocopy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused be furnished to his legal team.

The judge remanded Mr Kuzma on his own bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on a date in November.

Mr Kuzma has not yet indicated a plea to the charge.

