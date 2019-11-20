Man faces trial for feeding wild pigeons at his home, court told
A man is facing trial accused of causing a nuisance in his community by feeding wild pigeons at his home in Dublin.
The feral birds have flocked to a rooftop on the northside's Manor Street and have taken up residence.
But locals complained about the droppings on the footpaths and beside homes in Stoneybatter.
Dublin City Council then erected signs stating: "Do not feed pigeons or other birds, by order."
They have now begun legal proceedings against resident William Garnermann. He appeared at Dublin District Court yesterday when he took a hearing date.
He is accused of causing a nuisance by feeding feral pigeons at his home and its environs on Manor Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin.
It is also alleged that by feeding the wild birds he is encouraging the keeping of them at his home address.
The district court trial will take place on January 14.
Irish Independent