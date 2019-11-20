A man is facing trial accused of causing a nuisance in his community by feeding wild pigeons at his home in Dublin.

A man is facing trial accused of causing a nuisance in his community by feeding wild pigeons at his home in Dublin.

Man faces trial for feeding wild pigeons at his home, court told

The feral birds have flocked to a rooftop on the northside's Manor Street and have taken up residence.

But locals complained about the droppings on the footpaths and beside homes in Stoneybatter.

Dublin City Council then erected signs stating: "Do not feed pigeons or other birds, by order."

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In