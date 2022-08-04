Man faces trial after denying he seriously assaulted garda

Mark Freer, of Blackditch Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, is charged with obstructing and assaulting a garda

A Dublin man is facing trial by judge and jury after he denied that he seriously assaulted a garda during an incident in a house in west Dublin.

Mark Freer (44) is further alleged to have wilfully obstructed the officer.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded Mr Freer on continuing bail to a date in October for the service of the book of evidence.

The accused, with an address at Blackditch Road in Ballyfermot, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with wilfully obstructing Garda Amy Morrissey during an incident at Westbourne Avenue in Clondalkin on June 6, 2021.

Mr Freer is further charged with seriously assaulting Gda Morrissey at the same time and place.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan said that the DPP had directed summary trial in the district court on a guilty plea only.

The court heard that some disclosure had been provided to the defence but that a number of statements had yet to be furnished to them in relation to the allegation.

However, after speaking to his lawyer, Mr Freer said he was pleading not guilty to the charges.

The case would be going forward to the circuit court and a book of evidence would be needed in the case.

Sgt Callaghan asked for the matter to be adjourned to a date in October and for time to be extended for the service of a book of evidence.

Defence solicitor Anarine McAllister was also assigned by the judge on free legal aid.