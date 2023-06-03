Man faces trial accused of failing to pay Revenue €200,000 in Vat owed from business
Andrew Phelan
A man has been sent for trial accused of failing to pay Revenue €200,000 in Vat owed from a Co Donegal business over a three-year period.
Latest Courts
Priory Hall: ‘Fiachra’s death was down to the stress of trying to remedy what we couldn’t fix’
Man faces trial accused of failing to pay Revenue €200,000 in Vat owed from business
Man ‘feared for life’ as robber (14) attacked him with long, plastic pipe
Drunk threatened to damage apartment to get inside
Man charged with murder of grandmother in Dundalk
‘I was a good tenant who didn’t deserve this’ – woman illegally evicted by company connected to landlord Marc Godart wins court action
Young man accused of threatening to kill and demanding a debt payment from a 17-year-old girl
Three men guilty of taking part in sustained and brutal attack in Strokestown repossession case
Son obstructed garda as she tried to arrest his father
Drug dealer caught with cocaine was in throes of addiction
Top Stories
Philip Schofield’s ‘mea culpa’ interview shows lies always catch you out in the end
When will my energy bill fall and why is the regulator not doing more?
‘There is unprecedented pressure’ – late bookers face €300 fortnight parking charge at Dublin Airport
From peat lands to fuel prices, these four key fault lines are threatening the Coalition’s cohesion
Latest NewsMore
Rory McIlroy hangs tough in Ohio as Séamus Power and Shane Lowry slip back
VHI Women's Mini Marathon: I run to feel happy
More than 230 killed and 900 hurt after two trains derail in India
On This Day in History - 3rd June
British Soap Awards: Stars do battle for best dramatic moments
The Gallows Pole review: gritty realism and crisp white sheets as Yorkshire seethes with pre-industrial tension
Red Books, the little bookshop that could —‘There’s a real family atmosphere and you meet all sorts of people. It’s the place to be’
Singer Cathy Davey: ‘I am hairy where girls aren’t meant to be. I have calloused hands; my feet would scare children’
The new generation of Irish ice cream makers: ‘The maddest flavour we’ve done was sweet potato gelato with black pepper’
Diarmuid Gavin’s guide to plants that will thrive in dry conditions