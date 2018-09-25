Man faces charge of naming woman in the Ulster rape trial

A man accused of revealing the name of the woman who alleged she had been raped by two former Ireland and Ulster rugby stars is due in court today.

A man accused of revealing the name of the woman who alleged she had been raped by two former Ireland and Ulster rugby stars is due in court today.

Sean McFarland, from west Belfast, is charged with breaching the woman's right to lifetime anonymity while the trial of Paddy Jackson (26) and Stuart Olding (25) was ongoing in February this year.

The 35-year-old faces a single charge under the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992 and, if convicted, he could face a fine of up to £5,000 (€5,500).

Mr Jackson and Mr Olding were unanimously acquitted of raping the then 19-year-old woman at a party in Mr Jackson's house after a night out in Belfast in June 2016.

Blane McIlroy (26) was unanimously cleared of a charge of exposure while Rory Harrison (25) was unanimously found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information following a nine-week trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Mr McFarland's case is listed at Belfast Magistrates Court today but he does not have to attend in person as he can be represented by a solicitor in his absence.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) confirmed a man had been charged with breaching the woman's anonymity last month.

In a statement, the PPS said a second person suspected of committing the same offence was not to be prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

The trial, which ran for 42 days, generated an unprecedented level of public attention and prompted calls from Mr Jackson's defence solicitor for a crackdown on social media comment during criminal proceedings.

Meanwhile, online comments posted by a juror in relation to the trial are still being investigated by Northern Ireland's attorney general, a spokesman has confirmed.

The remarks, published below a story on the website Broadsheet.ie, are understood to have been made by a jury member following the unanimous not guilty verdicts against the men.

Irish Independent