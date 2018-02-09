A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection to the death of soldier Warren O'Connor eight years ago.

Man extradited to appear in court charged with 2010 murder of Warren O'Connor

Warren (24) was fatally stabbed on the Hole in the Wall Road in Coolock on January 16, 2010.

His death has been the subject of a "prolonged and intense" investigation which involved a number of different police forces in other jurisdictions. The suspect was arrested in London on January 9 and had been in custody there until officers from the gardai’s Extradition Unit arrested him at Heathrow Airport and then brought him to Coolock Garda Station earlier this evening.

He is due to appear before Dublin District Court in the morning. A close associate of the arrested criminal has already been sentenced to three and a half years in jail for recklessly colliding with another car on the night of Warren’s savage murder.

It's believed the man in garda custody tonight is the same individual who stabbed Warren O’Connor to death. Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to the savage murder.

The suspect is understood to have fled Dublin for London in 2010 shortly after he was interviewed by officers interviewing the shocking slaying. He was very well-known to gardai and has multiple previous convictions for minor offences when he was younger.

The true horror of the murder of Warren O’ Connor was outlined in a 2016 exclusive interview with the Herald where the young woman whose life was saved because of the former soldier’s bravery spoke out.

Singer Suzanne Martin (30) named her unborn daughter after Good Samaritan who came to their rescue during an altercation outside her North Dublin flat in 2010.

Ms Martin that she will be forever in debt to brave Warren (24). She said: “I have feelings of guilt all the time, all the time. You feel guilty because he had to lose his life coming up to help me, my kid and my unborn child. It’s like you are overwhelmed that the sacrifice was made by him as well. You feel guilty towards his family because they are so nice.

“He’s our hero and I think his family know that as well.” Recalling the events of the night Ms Martin said that she and her then partner were at home in their flat in Donaghmede on January 16, 2010.

She said that they were trying to put their son, who was four at the time, to bed when the neighbours started having a party. “We started hearing them coming in and having a party again. Instead of confronting them my partner at the time went down and took their ESB fuse out of the box to cut off their radio and left the building.” Ms Martin, who was pregnant at the time with her daughter, said she heard angry voices in the corridor of the apartment so she called her partner to warn him.

They knew it was him after knocking it off. “He decided to ring a few friends to come up with him to get us out of the apartment and when he came up an altercation happened in the apartment and a big fight broke out basically. “And after that my partner at the time and his friends came in and they wanted to get me and my son out of the house.”

The group fled to the car park and got into their vehicle but others who had been at the party started pursuing them. “They rammed the car first where I was sitting with my son on my lap and twice more until the cars conked out. “The lads that were in the car jumped out as the other lads were coming out because they didn’t want them coming near my son and a fight broke out again.

“We looked up the road and we saw Warren falling to the ground. “The lads that were in the other car all ran and we went up to Warren on the road. I just saw there was blood coming from his neck and chest area. “He was lying there, he was trying to talk and his eyes were glazed over.”

She rang an ambulance and Warren was rushed to Beaumont Hospital but Ms Martin said she already knew he wasn’t going to make it.

