Man extradited from Italy to face charges over deaths of 39 migrants in lorry in Essex

Police at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container

A man has been extradited from Italy to face a UK court in connection with the investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a refrigerated lorry trailer.

Dragos Stefan Damian (27) was extradited from Italy on Thursday after he was arrested on June 10 just outside Milan, Essex Police said.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence.

His next hearing will be at the Old Bailey on October 1, a court official said.

The bodies of the 39 Vietnamese nationals were discovered at an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, shortly after the trailer arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium in the early hours of October 23 2019.

Among the men, women and children were 10 teenagers, two of them 15-year-old boys.

A number of people, including several from Northern Ireland, have already been convicted and sentenced for their roles in the tragedy.

Among them, haulage company owner Ronan Hughes, from Co Armagh, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiring to bring people into the country unlawfully. Ringleader Gheorghe Nica (43), from Essex, was jailed for 27 years.

Lorry driver Eamonn Harrison (24) from Newry, who delivered the trailer to Zeebrugge, was sentenced to 18 years, while Maurice Robinson (26), from Craigavon, who collected the trailer from Purfleet and discovered the bodies, was sentenced to 13 years for manslaughter and people smuggling.