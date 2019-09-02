News Courts

Monday 2 September 2019

Man due to appear in court charged in connection with €1m heroin seizure

An estimated €1 million worth of heroin was seized by gardai Photo: An Garda Siochana
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A MAN is due to appear in court in connection with the seizure of €1 million worth of drugs.

7kgs of heroin was seized by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the United Kingdom National Crime Agency during a number of raids in Dublin and Meath on Sunday morning.

A man (50s) has been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before Blanchardstown district court on Tuesday morning.

