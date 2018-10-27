A man is due to appear before court this afternoon in connection with the murder of Derry Coakley.

Man due to appear before court in connection with murder of Derry Coakley

The man, in his sixties, is due to appear at a special sitting of Bandon District Court.

Derry Coakley (58) died following a shooting incident at Raleigh North, Macroom, Co Cork on Tuesday night.

Although Mr Coakley was seriously injured, he managed to raise the alarm by ringing a friend and then drove from the scene in his own tractor.

Derry Coakley

But around 300 metres along the secluded and unlit public roadway, Mr Coakley's tractor ran into a wall as his condition deteriorated.

A separate Garda cordon was set up around the tractor after Mr Coakley was found unconscious there.

Scene of the fatal shooting of a 58 year old Derry Coakley in Raleigh, Macroom, Co Cork (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

A post-mortem was carried out on Mr Coakley's body yesterday and gardaí are awaiting the results before deciding what direction their investigation should take.

It is understood that Mr Coakley had travelled from Macroom, where he lived with his mother, to the plot of land earlier that night. At some point while he was there, a shotgun was fired and Mr Coakley was hit.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who has any information or who was in the Raleigh North area of Macroom between 10.30pm and midnight on Tuesday to contact Macroom garda station on 026-20590, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

