Keith Conlon from Tallaght was shot at least three times

A man is due to appear before the District Court this morning in connection with a fatal shooting which occurred on farmland in Tallaght this week.

A 53-year-old well-known legal professional was being held at Tallaght Garda Station and will appear before Tallaght District Court this morning.

It comes as a father-of-four who was shot multiple times died in hospital yesterday after the life support machine that was keeping him alive was switched off.

Keith Conlon (36) also known as Keith Greene from Kiltalown Park, in Tallaght was never expected to survive the injuries which he suffered on Tuesday when he was shot at least three times.

In social media posts in tribute to the dog breeder, one woman said today that he “was robbed from us.”

Mr Conlon was shot at least three times in the incident which happened in a field in the Hazel Grove area of rural Tallaght including once in the head.

Among the many tributes that have been posted online was one from a woman who said: “Still can’t believe this has happened” as she expressed her sympathy to his heartbroken partner and children.

Another woman said that: “I just can’t get my head around it.”

A legally held handgun was used in the shooting and this weapon has been recovered by gardaí.

Officers are working on the theory Mr Conlon, along with two other men, were in fields in the Hazel Grove area of rural Tallaght when “an issue arose over a dog running free”, according to a senior source.

The dog was allegedly shot dead during the incident and officers recovered the body of the animal on Tuesday night.

After the incident, emergency services were notified, and a 53-year-old was arrested by gardaí at the scene.