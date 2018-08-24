Man due in court over double stabbing incident

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to a double stabbing in Limerick.

In the early hours of Monday morning a 22-year-old male was left with life threatening injuries after being stabbed in the head in the Caherdavin area. A second male suffered less serious injuries.

A suspect in the case is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning charged in relation to the incident.

The man was arrested on Wednesday by Mayorstone gardai as part of the investigation.

Detectives believe that three men were involved in a row on the date in question and that this escalated into the double stabbing.

The injured male is continuing to be treated at Cork University Hospital where he remains in a very serious condition.

The second man was brought to Limerick University Hospital but has since been discharged.

Online Editors