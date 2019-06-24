A man is due to appear in court this morning in relation to last month’s gangland gun murder of drug dealer Jordan Davis (22).

Man due in court in relation to gangland murder of man pushing baby in buggy outside of school

The man has been detained in Coolock Garda Station since last Wednesday afternoon, when he was arrested by heavily-armed gardai on the M1 motorway.

Jordan Davis was pushing his baby son in a buggy when he was shot dead by a gunman on a bicycle outside Our Lady Immaculate primary school in Darndale shortly before 4pm on May 22.

Father-of-one Davis was murdered the day after his friend, Sean Little (22), was shot dead in Walshestown in north Co Dublin. Minutes before being shot, Davis had posted a tribute to Little on Facebook.

Both men were also friends of drug dealer Zach Parker (23), who was shot dead at Applewood in Swords on January 17.

They were also known to Hamid Sanambar (40), who was shot dead in the driveway of Little's family home in Coolock on May 28.

At Mr Davis’ funeral earlier this month Fr Leo Philomin said the victim was a young man who lived a life that was filled with anxiety and self-doubt, and whose life choices ultimately led him "literally into a dead end".

Addressing the mourners, Fr Philomin urged the community to turn its back on crime and drugs.

"There is an evil that destroys lives, relationships and homes. Drugs. Drug trafficking and all that goes with it is not glamorous," he said.

"We don't need to look further than why we are here. Just look around. I see a mother grieving. I see friends weeping.

"Drugs don't make you king. Drugs makes you into a corpse. And those who sell and buy and sell again are the gravediggers with the stench of death," he added.

"You become a slave to a lifestyle that makes you have to always look over your shoulder and wonder if you are the next target.

"It is not only I that urge you, but your families, your community, the people who love and care for you. They beg you to stop living the aimless kind of life, to not let your sense of right and wrong be dulled, but to make choices that give life," Fr Philomin said.

