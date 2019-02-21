A MAN is due to appear in court on Friday charged in relation to the seizure of €250,000 worth of drugs and €20,000 in cash.

Man due in court in connection with €270k drugs and cash seizure

This follows a number of garda searches at residences in the Tallaght, Enniskerry and Ballymun areas of Wicklow and Dublin on Wednesday.

They seized €250,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis herb and around €20,000 worth of cash.

Three males were arrested and one of the men, aged 28, has been held at Ballymun Garda Station.

He has been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before Court No 4, The Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am on Friday.

