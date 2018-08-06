A man in his thirties is to appear before court on Tuesday in relation to an incident in which a garda lost teeth when he was allegedly head-butted.

Man due in court after garda has teeth knocked out during incident

The man will appear before a sitting of Trim District Court today in relation to the incident which occurred today at around 12.30pm in the Cootehill region of Co. Cavan.

Sources confirmed that a garda “received injuries to his face” during an incident.

It is believed that the alleged incident may have occurred during an arrest.

Online Editors