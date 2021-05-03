Man ‘drove off with man on bonnet of his van’, court told

A MOTORIST allegedly drove with a man on the bonnet of his van after lunging at another man with a knife and punching a woman in the face.

Peter Lynch (50) is alleged to have recklessly endangered the man by forcing him onto the bonnet before driving off during the incident at a Dublin housing estate.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case to hear further evidence before he decides on a court venue to deal with the charges.

Mr Lynch, from Northlands, Eastham, Bettystown, Co Meath, is charged with endangerment, producing a weapon in the course of a dispute, assaulting a man and a woman, and threatening to cause criminal damage.

Dublin District Court heard the offences were all alleged to have happened at Roseglen Avenue, Kilbarrack last October 28.

The DPP directed summary disposal of the case in the district court, if a judge accepts jurisdiction.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch said there had been an argument between a member of the accused’s family and a neighbour.

It was alleged the accused stopped his van and shouted at the neighbour.

There was an altercation and Mr Lynch allegedly spat at the man, but no contact was made.

Sgt Lynch said someone else then left their home and the accused spat towards the other neighbour, making contact with her right cheek.

It was alleged he punched her in the face and lunged at another person with a flick knife.

Mr Lynch allegedly threatened to damage a taxi parked outside a house.

Another man left his property to take down Mr Lynch’s van registration and it was alleged the accused drove at him, forcing him onto the bonnet and drove down the road with him on the bonnet.

Mr Lynch allegedly fled the scene, and there was no injury sustained. CCTV was viewed and he was later charged.

Herald