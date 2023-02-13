| 6.2°C Dublin

Man drove car used in theft of hotel TV

Daniel Kane (33) has been jailed for three months. Expand

Andrew Phelan

A father-of-one who drove a car that was involved in the theft of a TV from a Dublin hotel has been jailed for three months.

Daniel Kane (33) left the scene with the television in the vehicle after it was taken by someone else, a court heard.

