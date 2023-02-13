Man drove car used in theft of hotel TV

A father-of-one who drove a car that was involved in the theft of a TV from a Dublin hotel has been jailed for three months.
Daniel Kane (33) left the scene with the television in the vehicle after it was taken by someone else, a court heard.
Kane, of Ardmore Drive, Brookfield, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to handling stolen property.
Blanchardstown District Court heard the theft happened at the Green Isle Hotel, Clondalkin on November 19 or 20, 2018.
A garda told Judge Ciaran Liddy a flat screen TV was stolen from the hotel on the day in question and put into a vehicle. Kane was the driver and left the scene. He had 68 previous convictions, most of which were for motoring offences and failing to appear in court.
He was having serious difficulties with addiction at the time.
Kane was serving another sentence when he appeared in court. He had a job as a painter-decorator waiting for him on release in June, his solicitor Simon Fleming said.
He asked the judge not to add to the accused’s existing sentence.
The judge said the three-month sentence was to run from the date of conviction.