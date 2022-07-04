Man dropped his trousers and exposed himself during search

A PUBLIC order offender dropped his trousers to his ankles, turned and exposed himself to gardaí in view of passers-by on a Dublin city centre street.

Dylan Fallon (28), an apprentice who became homeless when Covid shut building sites, was introduced to drugs in a hostel and found himself in a “very dark place”, a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined him a total of €500.

Fallon, with an address at Crowe Street, Gort, Co Galway, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to follow garda directions in the incident.

Dublin District Court heard on March 24 last year, gardaí saw Fallon in a doorway at John’s Lane West, Dublin 8 where he was leaning over, burning a brown substance in tin foil.

When he was searched, he pulled his trousers down to his ankles.

Gardaí told him to stop, but he turned away from them and exposed himself.

This happened in the presence of members of the public who “changed their course of travel” to the other side of the road.

Fallon also admitted a separate trespass charge.

The court heard gardaí found him in the Irish Life car park on Beresford Place in the north city centre on February 2 last year.

He was “engaging in anti-social behaviour” and was arrested for being there without permission and with no reasonable excuse.

The accused had a number of previous convictions.

Fallon had come to Dublin to work on a building site during the last phase of a bricklaying apprenticeship but that site shut down due to Covid and he found himself with no income and in homeless accommodation, his barrister said.

While there, other residents introduced him to drugs and he began a “downward spiral.”

Fallon was now intoxicant-free and had returned to Galway and his apprenticeship.

He had been in an unfortunate series of events but overcame that and got his life back on track, the defence said.

It was a “very dark place in Mr Fallon’s life,” he said.

Explaining why the accused failed to appear in court twice, the defence said this happened when he returned to Galway and lost contact.

The judge fined the accused, giving him five months to pay.