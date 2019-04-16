Man denies murdering Irish mother found bound and stabbed in London home

THE alleged killer of a retired civil servant who was found bound, gagged and stabbed to death in her own home denied her murder today.

Catherine Burke (55), who was originally from Galway, was found dead at her £700,000 (€810,000) north London home after police forced entry to the property shortly after 7pm on 16 November 2017 after concerns about the mother's welfare.

Ms Burke had lived at the property in Hill Road, Muswell Hill, north London, for around 20 years.

Scotland Yard launched a murder probe after a post-mortem gave a cause of death as stab injuries.

Kasim Lewis denies murdering Catherine Burke

Kasim Lewis (32) of no fixed address, appeared in court this morning via video link from prison.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, he spoke only to confirm his identity and enter a not guilty plea to the single charge of murder, said to have been committed between November 14 and 17 2017.

The Common Serjeant of London, Judge Richard Marks QC, remanded him in custody ahead of his trial, estimated to last up to three weeks, at the same court on July 15.

