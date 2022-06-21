Man denies headbutt and punch assault on woman in Dublin city centre

A MAN headbutted a woman in the face and punched her repeatedly in the head in an attack on a Dublin city centre street, it is alleged.

Shane Coffey (32) denies assaulting and injuring the woman in the incident.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court, for a hearing date to be set.

Mr Coffey, of Abbey Street, Dublin 1, pleaded not guilty to assault causing harm to the woman.

The offence is alleged to have happened at Gardiner Street in the north city centre on December 3, 2020.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

She said it was alleged the accused was on Gardiner Street at 11.50pm when he punched the woman three times to the head and headbutted her, causing an injury over her left eye. Photos of the woman’s injury were on file, the sergeant said.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court.

The court heard prosecution evidence had been disclosed to the defence.

Mr Coffey was seeking a date for hearing of the case on a not guilty plea, his solicitor said.

A State solicitor said there would be two prosecution witnesses as well as CCTV evidence, and the trial would take around an hour.

Judge Smyth remanded the accused in custody to next month, to set a date for the hearing. The charge is under section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.