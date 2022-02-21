Man convicted of the kidnap and attack of Kevin Lunney challenges conviction and 30-year sentence

ALAN HARTE, who was convicted of the kidnap and attack on businessman Kevin Lunney, has launched a High Court challenge aimed at setting aside both the conviction and the 30-year prison sentence.

In judicial review proceedings, he is challenging the constitutionality of Section 40 of the 1939 Offences Against the State Act. This directs that a person who comes before the three-judge Special Criminal Court (SCC) cannot be told if they have been convicted by a majority decision or a unanimous decision.

The 1939 Act provided for the establishment of the non-jury SCC.

Last year Harte (41) was sentenced to 30 years in prison by the SCC for the serious harm to and false imprisonment of the Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director at a yard in Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan in September 2019.

Due to section 40 of the Act, Harte claims he does not know if all three judges of that court found him guilty, or if he was convicted on a majority decision.

This, it is claimed, is in contrast to a jury trial, where since 1984 at least ten jurors must decide if an accused is guilty or not guilty of an offence they have been tried for.

A simple 2-1 majority decision of the SCC, it is submitted, is a major divergence from what is required from a jury hearing a criminal trial.

Section 40, Harte's lawyers claim, annuls the constitutional guarantees of equality, and amounts to a form of unacceptable discrimination.

The fact that Section 40 of the Act prevents the announcement of whether the SCC's verdict is unanimous or a majority decision breaches the constitutional requirement that justice be administered in public, it is also claimed.

His case is against the SCC, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Ireland and the Attorney General.

Represented by Michael O’Higgins SC, with Michael Hourigan, Harte seeks an order setting aside the conviction and sentence imposed on him by the SCC.

The matter came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan today, who adjourned the one-side-only represented application for permission to bring the challenge.

The judge said he wanted further submissions from Mr Harte's lawyers on the legal issues raised in the action before deciding on whether to grant leave.

The issues include the identification to the court of precisely which of Harte's constitutional rights were affected by the fact he did not know if he had been convicted on a majority decision or a unanimous decision of the court.

Mr O'Higgins said his side will furnish those submissions to the court.

The case will be mentioned again in two weeks' time.