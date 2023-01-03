| 12.7°C Dublin

Man convicted of stalking ex-partner by climbing up pipe and crawling into her home avoids prison

Belfast Magistrate's Court

Alan Erwin

A man who stalked his ex-partner by climbing up a pipe and crawling into her home after she locked herself inside has avoided being sent to prison.

Nikolajus Afanasenkov received a four-month suspended sentence for targeting the woman in Belfast last summer.

