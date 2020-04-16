Man convicted of murdering Irish father Jason Corbett seeking prison release due to coronavirus pandemic

A FORMER FBI agent convicted with his daughter of the brutal murder of Irish father-of-two Jason Corbett (39) is seeking release from a US prison because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

US lawyers have filed a motion with prison authorities in North Carolina for the release of Tom Martens (68) given his age and, it is argued, the disproportionate threat he faces from the virus while in prison.

A number of inmates have caught the coronavirus in several US prisons and, despite emergency treatment, subsequently died.

Independent.ie has learned that Mr Martens' lawyers have formally applied for his release on bond pending the hearing of a North Carolina Supreme Court case over his conviction for second degree murder.

They have petitioned for a release on bond given the health risks the former FBI agent and Department of Energy intelligence officer faces from the virus in prison.

A hearing in respect of his special bail application will take place tomorrow.

Members of Mr Corbett's Limerick-based family are understood to be shocked and distressed by the development.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is now liaising with the family over Tom Martens bid for release from prison on medical and health grounds.

It is understood the bid for temporary release will be opposed by North Carolina prosecutors.

However, given the current Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the US there is no guarantee the application for temporary release will not be granted given "the courts obligation to protect his health."

If granted temporary release, the 68 year old will likely had to reside at an address in North Carolina and not his Tennessee home.

Tom Martens is currently held at Alexander Correctional Institution under special protection measures.

In February, the North Carolina Supreme Court granted US prosecutors a challenge to the shock retrial of the father and daughter convicted of the brutal murder of Mr Corbett in his own home almost five years ago.

That decision meant that Tom (68) and Molly Martens (34) will have to remain in prison in the US state while a challenge to the North Carolina Supreme Court is prepared.

North Carolina Attorney-General Josh Stein signalled that a formal stay would be sought to the shock decision by the Court of Appeal to order a retrial of the former FBI agent and his daughter over the killing of Mr Corbett in August 2015.

Tom and Molly Martens have been in prison since they were convicted in August 2017 of the second degree murder of the Limerick widower at his home outside Winston-Salem in the southern state.

Both were sentenced to 20-25 years in prison for the killing of Mr Corbett who, a murder trial heard, had been savagely beaten to death with a metal baseball bat and a heavy concrete brick.

The trial, in Davidson County, also heard that an attempt had been made to drug the Irishman before he was attacked while he slept in his bedroom.

Tom and Molly Martens claimed they acted in self defence - but while Mr Corbett suffered horrific head injuries, the father and daughter were found by North Carolina police to be totally uninjured at the scene.

Mr Corbett's Irish family - who were left devastated by the Court of Appeal ruling to order a full retrial in early February - had backed North Carolina prosecutors in their demand for a challenge to be mounted before the Supreme Court.

In a formal notice issued on February 24, North Carolina Supreme Court Clerk Amy Funderburk confirmed that a stay has been granted on the Court of Appeal order.

This is pending a full challenge to the Court of Appeal decision - with a Supreme Court hearing not expected in North Carolina until 2021.

Had a Supreme Court challenge not been signalled or had the Supreme Court not consented to a stay on the Court of Appeal order, Tom and Molly Martens would have been able to apply within weeks for release from prison on bond pending their retrial.

Their release in such circumstances would have been considered virtually certain.

Mr Corbett's Limerick family have vowed to do everything in their power to support North Carolina prosecutors in having the unanimous guilty verdict of the Davidson County jury defended and upheld.

His sister, Tracey Corbett Lynch, said her family have been totally overwhelmed by messages of support from across Ireland and the US.

Molly Martens married the Irish widower in 2011, just four years after his first wife and the mother of his two children died from a tragic asthma attack.

Tom Martens, a retired FBI agent, had demanded that the Limerick packaging industry executive sign adoption papers granted the US woma equal rights to his two children by his late first wife.

Mr Corbett refused amid mounting concerns over his American wife's mental health and bizarre behaviour.

Tracey said they remain determined to see justice done for her brother.

"The truth will not change," she said.

"We all know what happened - Jason was beaten around his head with a brick and baseball bat while he slept in his home.

"Molly and Thomas Martens continued to beat Jason even after he died. Two children were orphaned.

"My brother’s children, Jack and Sarah, had to be sheltered by police from seeing what the Martens had done to their father.

"The autopsy has also not changed. The horrific details of Jason’s death has not changed. The Martens complete lack of injuries at the scene have not changed.

"The fact that Jason was drugged has similarly not changed."

Mr Corbett's family said they have struggled to understand the Court of Appeal verdict given the overwhelming evidence against the father and daughter at the original trial - and believed a North Carolina Supreme Court challenge was unavoidable.

"We are confident the Supreme Court appeal will uphold the convictions.

"We also want to thank people in the US and Ireland for the comments, letters, emails and messages of support. We are so very grateful.

"It really means so much when so many people are backing you during a horrible time."

Tom and Molly Martens have now served two-and-a-half years of their 20-25 year prison terms - with Mr Martens in special protection measures because of his status as a former FBI agent.

Molly Martens was transferred between North Carolina prisons after being cited for a number of rules breaches while in custody.