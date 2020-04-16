| 13.1°C Dublin

Man convicted of murdering Irish father Jason Corbett seeking prison release due to coronavirus pandemic

Molly and her Thomas Martens Expand

Ralph Riegel

A FORMER FBI agent convicted with his daughter of the brutal murder of Irish father-of-two Jason Corbett (39) is seeking release from a US prison because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

US lawyers have filed a motion with prison authorities in North Carolina for the release of Tom Martens (68) given his age and, it is argued, the disproportionate threat he faces from the virus while in prison.

A number of inmates have caught the coronavirus in several US prisons and, despite emergency treatment, subsequently died.