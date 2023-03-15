| 9.4°C Dublin

Man claims parking row led him to throw paint at house leaving homeowners with €18,300 repair bill

Criminal Courts of Justice Expand

Fiona Ferguson

A man who claims a row over parking was the reason he threw industrial paint over a house costing the homeowners over €18,000 to remove has been given a three-year suspended sentence.

Leroy Farrelly (46) was identified as the culprit after CCTV footage was shown on RTÉ’s Crimecall.

