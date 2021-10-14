Man claimed €14,000 of cannabis was ‘bad homegrown weed’ worth €50, court hears

A DUBLIN man caught with an estimated €14,000 worth of cannabis has claimed it was “bad homegrown weed” and only worth €50, a court heard.

Stephen Byrne (45) had planned to share the drug with friends but it was “useless”.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined Byrne €300 and imposed a nine-month sentence suspended for two years. The defendant admitted possession of cannabis and having the drug for sale or supply.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court that gardaí obtained a warrant and searched the defendant’s home at Castlegrange Way in Swords on May 9, 2020.

Sgt McGarrity said a large bag of cannabis was found during the search and Byrne admitted he planned to share the drug with friends. The cannabis weighed 700g and had a street value of €14,000, the sergeant said.

Defence solicitor John Hennessy said Byrne co-operated fully with gardaí and always planned on pleading guilty to the charges.

Mr Hennessy said the value of the drug was “nowhere near €14,000, more like €50”, which was what Byrne had paid for it.

Mr Hennessy said the drug was “bad homegrown weed” and had been in the house for some time as it was “useless”.

Sgt McGarrity said cannabis was a controlled drug and the valuation was based on weight. She said drugs are not quality assured when they are bought on the street.

Mr Hennessy said Byrne was on disability allowance and by no stretch of the imagination could he have bought €14,000 worth of cannabis.