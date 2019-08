A 52-year-old man has been charged with trying to meet a child after a grooming attempt.

Man charged with trying to meet child after grooming attempt

Detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch charged the man in connection with an incident in south Belfast on Thursday.

He faces counts of attempting to meet a child following child grooming and attempted sexual communication with a child.

The accused is due to appear before Laganside Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

