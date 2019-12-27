A man charged in connection with a triple stabbing in Cork that left two women and a ten year old boy injured is to apply to the High Court for bail.

Man charged with triple Cork stabbing to apply to the High Court for bail

Thomas O’Sullivan (54) of Silvercourt in Silversprings, Cork, appeared before Cork District Court today (Friday) on remand having been charged with the triple stabbing at a special court sitting on Christmas Eve.

O'Sullivan is charged with three counts of assault causing harm to a 47-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, all members of the same family.

The court was previously told that the 47-year-old woman had to undergo nine hour emergency surgery for a stab wound to her upper thorax. She remains in a critical but stable condition.

The charges alleged the incidents occurred at an address on the Middle Glanmire Road in Cork at 11pm on December 23.

Both women and the 10-year-old boy underwent surgery at Cork University Hospital (CUH) in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

All three remain in hospital though the younger woman and the boy are expected to be discharged shortly.

None of the three can be identified by court order to protect the anonymity of the boy.

Det Garda Dermot Crowley gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution at the Christmas Eve sitting before Judge Mary Dorgan.

He said O’Sullivan made no reply to the first two charges of assault against the women.

However, when he was charged with assault causing harm to the ten year old boy he denied having assaulted him.

“I do not think I assaulted him. I know it is six of one, half a dozen of the other but I did not think I assaulted him,” he told arresting gardaí.

O’Sullivan appeared before Cork District Court again today having been remanded in custody on Tuesday.

Judge Patricia Harney was told that Gardai are now awaiting further instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the matter.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said that his client now intends applying for bail in the High Court.

That application is likely to be made on January 9 next.

Mr Buttimer had applied for bail for his client last Tuesday but gardaí had objected on a number of grounds.

The defendant had indicated he was willing to abide by all bail conditions imposed and would, if necessary, live with a relative outside Cork city.

However, bail was refused and O'Sullivan was remanded in custody.

Judge Harney remanded Mr O’Sullivan in ongoing custody until his next court appearance at Cork District Court on January 13.

O'Sullivan was previously granted free legal aid when the court was informed he was in receipt of invalidity supports.

