A man has been charged by gardai with threatening to kill another man.

Man charged with threat to kill in Drogheda

The man (20s) was arrested by Drogheda gardai yesterday and charged with one count of a threat to kill under Section 5 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Earlier today he appeared before Dublin's Criminal Court of Justice and has been remanded in custody with consent to bail with strict conditions.

The case was adjourned until June 6 at Cloverhill District Court.

Online Editors