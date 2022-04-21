A man charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee and assaulting a third man has been remanded in custody until next month.

Yousef Palani (22) of 10 Markievicz Heights, Sligo, appeared before Sligo District Court via video link from Castlerea prison this morning.

Mr Palani was remanded in custody from a special sitting of the Sligo District court last Thursday.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit and green polo shirt, Mr Palani was escorted into the room by two prison officers.

He confirmed to the court clerk he could hear proceedings and greeted Judge Sandra Murphy and his solicitor, "Good morning."

His solicitor, Mr Gerard McGovern, confirmed to Judge Murphy there would be no application for bail.

"No, judge, there is no application for bail being made at this point in time."

Addressing Mr Palani directly, Mr McGovern said: Yousef, have you seen any medical people- a consultant psychiatrist?

Mr Palani nodded his head and said, "Yeah, yeah."

Mr McGovern explained to Palani that his legal team would be coming to see him in "a week's time or so" when he was "out of quarantine", to which

Palani nodded and replied: "Sound, yeah."

Mr McGovern told Judge Murphy that his client was in quarantine for 14 days.

Regarding his client's plea or a future bail application, Mr McGovern told Judge Murphy he had "absolutely no instructions, Judge, but I hope to see

him once we are able to visit him and can discuss matters with him."

Mr McGovern asked that all three charges be adjourned to May 12.

Judge Murphy said she would keep an order for disclosure.

Mr McGovern thanked Judge Murphy and said he hoped there would be some DPP directions by the next hearing date.

Addressing his client again, Mr McGovern asked him, "Yousef are the doctors coming back to see you? Have they given you a date?

Mr Palani replied: "Yeah, they are - today."

A prison officer spoke up and said: "We just removed him from a psychiatrist meeting. He was just sitting in a psychiatrist meeting there, and we have to bring him back there now."

Mr McGovern thanked the prison officers.

Mr McGovern asked Judge Murphy to grant legal aid for all the three separate charges after an application was granted in just one of the charges last week.

The State did not object and also requested Mr Palani be remanded in custody

Judge Murphy granted the legal aid application and remanded Mr Palani in custody to appear again before Sligo District Court on May 12.