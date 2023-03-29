| 14.4°C Dublin

Man charged with the murder of Irish crime boss Robbie Lawlor must remain in custody

Alan Erwin

A man charged with the murder of Irish crime boss Robbie Lawlor must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Patrick Teer (48), was again denied bail over his alleged involvement in the gangland figure's assassination in north Belfast three years ago.

