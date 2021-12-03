Ionut Cosmin Nichoclescu pictured at Cork District Court charged with the murder of 64-year-old Frankie Dunne in Cork in December 2019. Picture: Cork Courts

A MAN has been charged with the murder of homeless father of three Francis 'Frankie' Dunne (64) whose beheaded body was discovered in a Cork garden two years ago.

Romanian national Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu (29) appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court having been flown from Bucharest to Dublin Airport on Friday afternoon on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

Nicholescu, who has an address at Branista Village, Damovita County, Romania, was charged with the murder of Mr Dunne at Boreenmanna Road, Cork, at a time unknown between December 27 and 28, 2019 contrary to common law.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told by Detective Garda Alan McCarthy that Nicholescu, after being arrested, cautioned and charged at 3.57pm at Dublin Airport, replied to arresting Gardaí: "I did not do that."

Because the charge involved is murder, bail can only be dealt with by the High Court.

Expand Close Frankie Dunne (needs ID) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Frankie Dunne (needs ID)

Defence counsel Elaine Audley BL, instructed by Shane Collins-Daly, applied for free legal aid for her client.

Judge Kelleher granted free legal aid having been told that Nicholescu is unemployed.

He also made an order that Nicholescu receive any appropriate medical treatment while in custody.

Nicholescu was remanded in custody to appear again before Cork District Court by video link on Thursday December 9.

The defendant did not speak during the brief court hearing, with Judge Kelleher being told that an interpreter was not required.

Judge Kelleher was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions has already ruled that the matter be dealt with by indictment before judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Dunne's headless and partially dismembered body was found in the garden of a derelict house on the Boreenmanna Road in Cork on December 28 2019.

It is believed Mr Dunne died close to where his body was discovered in a garden at 4pm on December 28 by a local resident who was out searching for their lost pet.

A team of four Cork detectives flew to Romania in late January 2020 and spoke with a man, on a voluntary basis, at a police station in Bucharest.

CCTV security camera footage is understood to have played a key role in the garda investigation.

Mr Dunne was described as "a gentleman" who was very quiet and best known for his love of singing.

He had battled an alcohol addiction for many years and had been supported by various Cork homeless charities.

When discovered, Mr Dunne had been beheaded and both his arms had been removed.

The missing body parts were later recovered a short distance away in the garden.

Detectives believe Mr Dunne died sometime between December 27 and 28.

A GoFundMe appeal launched two years ago by friends and family of Mr Dunne to honour him raised more than €5,000 for Cork homeless charities.