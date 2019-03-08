A 51-year-old man charged with the murder of his wife in Dublin last week has been further remanded in custody.

Man charged with the murder of Cathy Ward remanded in custody

Alan Ward with an address at Greenfort Drive, Clondalkin was charged with the murder of mother-of-three Cathy Ward.

The 41-year-old woman’s body was found in the bedroom of their house on Greenfort Drive in the early hours of March 1 last.

Her husband was arrested and on Saturday he was remanded in custody after he appeared at Dublin District Court charged with his wife’s murder.

Tragedy: Cathy Ward

He was remanded in custody and faced his second hearing yesterday/today (fri) when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court.

He was further remanded in custody to appear again on April 5 next.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

At his first hearing on March 2, Garda Sergeant Batt Moriarty said Mr Ward made no reply when charged.

Legal aid was granted and the district court had acceded to a request from defence solicitor Wayne Kenny for his client be given a medical assessment while in custody because of concerns about his mental health.

