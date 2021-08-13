Man charged with Tallaght murder of Ademola Giwa (25)  

A MAN has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Ademola Giwa in Tallaght, Dublin on Tuesday.

John Titiloye, 26, who replied “not guilty” when charged, appeared at Dublin District Court this morning.

Mr Giwa, who was aged 25, was stabbed in the neck during a row at around 7.15pm in the Mac Uilliam Road area. Gardai responded to reports before he was rushed to nearby Tallaght Hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 50s was also injured after he tried to intervene in the incident and suffered slash injuries to his face.

Gardai arrested the accused in Dundalk, Co. Louth on Wednesday and he was taken to Tallaght Garda Station where is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Mr Titiloye, of Mac Uilliam Crescent, Tallaght, was charged on Thursday night and held pending his appearance before Judge Brian O’Shea at Dublin District Court today.

Giving evidence, Detective Garda Michael McGrath said Mr Titiloye was arrested for the purpose of being charged with the murder of Mr Giwa and he was handed a true copy of the charge.

The reply he gave in the station to the charge was not: “Not guilty", the court was told.

Dressed in a black hooded top and black trousers, Mr Titiloye remained silent throughout the brief hearing today. Members of the Giwa family were in court and watched the proceedings from the public gallery.

Defence barrister John Griffin (instructed by Tallaght solicitor Padraig O’Donovan) made an application for legal aid to be assigned. He told Judge O’Shea the accused was not in receipt of an income and was supported by his parents.

The request was granted and Judge O’Shea remanded Mr Titiloye in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.

A book of evidence is to be prepared, Detective Garda McGrath said.

The District Court does not have the jurisdiction to consider bail in a murder case in which an application must be made in the High Court.

Mr Giwa, a fitness instructor who played with Marks Celtic football club as a teenager, grew up in Tallaght and lived with his family at Mac Uilliam Parade.

Friends have already set up a Gofundme page for his funeral costs.