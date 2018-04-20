Man charged with Tallaght murder 'a serious flight risk', court hears

A HOMELESS man charged with the murder of a Romanian man last week in a park in Tallaght is a "serious flight risk", Tallaght District Court heard this morning.

Judge Patricia McNamara remanded Feri Anghel (38) in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Friday, April 27.

Anghel, of no fixed abode, is charged with murdering Ioan Artene Bob at Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, on April 13, 2018. He is also charged with failing to appear at Tallaght District Court on December 22, 2017, and is accused of stealing clothing worth €69 from Debenhams, The Square, Tallaght, on July 12, 2017.

Mr Bob (49) died in Tallaght Hospital on Friday, April 13 after he was found seriously injured but alive in Sean Walsh Park just before 8am that day by a passerby. The emergency services were alerted. He was treated by paramedics before being taken to Tallaght Hospital. Mr Bob had lived in Ireland for the last three years. He worked in construction and had a partner and a son aged 8 in Romania.

This morning, Anghel appeared in custody before Judge McNamara. Dressed in a black hoodie, the Romanian national has short black hair and a prominent black beard. Sergeant Shay Palmer told the court that he arrested Anghel at 10.16pm on Thursday night in Tallaght Garda Station on foot of a bench warrant. He said that at 12.20am on Friday morning Anghel was charged by Sergeant Brian Norton with the new charge.

He said Anghel replied "no" to the charge. Sgt. Palmer added that as Anghel was charged with murder, bail was not available in the District Court.

Judge McNamara noted that Anghel had taken a bench warrant on December 22 last from Tallaght Court on a summons of theft.

Anghel's solicitor, RIchard Young, told Judge McNamara that his client could provide an address.

Sgt. Palmer said that the officer investigating the theft matter was not satisfied with the address and he added that he was not satisfied with the address. He added: "I believe he is a serious flight risk given the nature of the charge"

Judge McNamara remanded Anghel in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Friday, April 27.

