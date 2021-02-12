Man charged with raping and threatening to kill woman after finding her accommodation takes up bail

A 37-YEAR-OLD man charged with raping and threatening to kill a young woman at knife-point after finding her somewhere to live in Dublin has taken up bail.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of two counts of rape, oral rape, assault causing her harm, two charges of threatening to kill the woman and her flatmate, and production of a knife as a weapon at a flat in north inner city Dublin at the start of January.

Last month, bail was set in his own bond of €500 but he also needed an €8,000 independent surety. He originally went into custody until these terms could be met.

The case was listed again before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court. He noted the accused has managed to take up the bail.

He adjourned the case for two months, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier in the proceedings, Garda Pauline Treanor told a District Court bail hearing that it was alleged the woman, who is in her early twenties, and another man were staying in a flat.

The accused had provided them with accommodation in the city after their arrival in Ireland a few weeks beforehand. The accused, also a foreign national, had a wife and children at another house but stayed at the flat occasionally.

Gda Treanor said it was alleged the accused arrived with a naggin of whiskey, and she felt obliged to let him stay. He propositioned her but she rejected his advances, it was alleged.

The garda said the man allegedly went to his car but returned and produced a knife. The court heard it was claimed he demanded she undress and “threatened to kill her if she did not sleep with him”.

The contested bail hearing was told he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex. The garda said the woman was punched in the face and feared she would lose her life. It was alleged he then raped her and afterwards she went to the shower and sent a text to her flatmate saying “come quickly” and telling him she had just been raped.

She hid the phone but was pulled back into the bedroom and allegedly raped again, the court was told. It was alleged she had told him: “I don’t want to do this” but he replied, “you are mine”. The court was told he then made her come with him in his car.

Her flatmate contacted him by phone asking about her safety but he refused to say where she was, it was alleged. The flatmate also told the accused he would call gardaí if the woman was not returned.

The court heard it would be claimed the accused told the woman he was going to kill her flatmate for getting involved.

Gda Treanor said the accused brought the woman to his mother’s house and told her not to call the police. The woman ran to a local shop and sought assistance. Gardaí brought her to a sexual assault treatment unit. The accused returned to the scene and chased her flatmate to a shop where security staff intervened. The unemployed accused denied raping the woman and told gardaí intercourse was instigated by her. A knife was seized from him on arrest, the court heard.

As a condition of bail, the man had to surrender his identity documents. He must sign on daily at a Garda station in central Dublin, reside at his current address, stay sober, and have no contact with witnesses. He cannot apply for a new passport.

Online Editors