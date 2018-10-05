Man charged with rape of two-week-old baby

A man has been charged with the rape of a two-week-old baby in Northern Ireland.

A man has been charged with the rape of a two-week-old baby in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said detectives from the Serious Crime Branch are investigating the incident.

The 25-year-old man is due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 10.

The alleged incident occurred on September 29 in Annalong, Co Down.

"Detectives are investigating an incident in which an infant from the Annalong area sustained a number of serious injuries," the PSNI said in a statement.

"A 25-year-old man has been charged with rape and grievous bodily harm with intent.

"The man appeared at Armagh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 2 October."

It's understood the baby is currently in the paediatric unit of the Royal Belfast Hospital.

Online Editors