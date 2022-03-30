Man charged with producing a knife and threatening to kill woman after their dogs got into a fight

A man has appeared in court in charged in connection with making a threat to kill a woman after his dog got into a fight with two of her dogs.

Marius Karanauskas (45) of Upper Bridge Street, Skibbereen, Co Cork, appeared before a special sitting of Macroom District Court this afternoon where he was charged with two offences which occurred in Market Street in Skibbereen yesterday afternoon.

He appeared before Judge Colm Roberts and was charged in relation to an incident which occurred when his dog got in to a fight with two dogs owned by a woman.

Mr Karanauskas was charged with making a threat to kill the woman at Market Street, Skibbereen, on March 29. The offence is contrary to Section 5 of the Non Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997.

He was also charged with producing a knife in the course of committing an offence namely threatening to kill the woman. This offence is contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Garda Jonathan O’Donovan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said Mr Karanauskas replied after caution to the first charge: “I want to say sorry for this lady – I do not know how this happened – I was upset for my dog and I lost connections.”

Gda O’Donovan, of Skibbereen garda station, gave evidence that Mr Karanauskas replied after the second charge was put to him: “I don’t understand why this happened. I am very sorry.”

Gardaí lodged an objection to bail. However, Sean Cahill, defence solicitor, said his client was not applying for bail at this juncture.

Gardaí then sought a remand in custody to Skibbereen District Court on April 12 next.

Judge Roberts remanded Mr Karanauskas in custody until his next court appearance next month. DPP directions in the case will be given at the next court hearing.

