Man charged with possessing proceeds of crime after €4 million cash seizure

A MAN was charged with handling the proceeds of crime following a Garda operation which resulted in the seizure of almost €4m in cash in Kerry and Laois.

The seizure - which followed an operation in Dublin, Laois and Kerry - ranks as the largest one-off cash haul by Gardaí in history.

Darren Hoey (46) appeared before a special sitting of Fermoy District Court.

Hoey, with an address at Oak Drive, Ballacollig, Mountmellick, Co Laois was charged with two counts contrary to the Criminal Justice-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act, 2010.

He is charged with engaging in the possession of property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €3m in cash, at Farranstack, Lisselton, Co Kerry on September 30.

The charge was brought contrary to Section 7 (1) A of the Criminal Justice-Money Laundering Act.

He faces a second similar charge of engaging in the possession of property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €694,845, at Ballacollig, Mountmellick, Co Laois on September 30.

Evidence of arrest, caution and charge was given by Detective Sergeant Liam Brennan of the Garda National Drug and Organised Crime Unit.

He said that when both charges were formally put to the defendant at Tralee Garda Station he made no reply.

Defence solicitor, Kieran O'Keeffe, confirmed to the court that there would be no bail application at the current time.

He also indicated that the issue of free legal aid would be dealt with at the next court sitting.

Judge Brian Sheridan was told by Inspector Tony O'Sullivan said that Gardaí were applying for the defendant to be remanded in custody to appear again before Tralee District Court next week.

Judge Sheridan granted the order and remanded the defendant to appear again at 10.30am on October 7 in Tralee.

The defendant, who wore a face mask throughout the proceedings, did not speak during the hearing beyond confirming his identity.

Online Editors